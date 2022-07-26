Mountain Mutt Mania raises funds for affordable veterinary care

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Lone Peak Veterinary Hospital will host the Mountain Mutt Mania fundraiser on July 30 in Len Hill Park to support RUFF, a nonprofit that aims to provide financial support for those in need of veterinary care.

The family-friendly event will have food and drinks along with various games, prizes and a live auction. Big Sky DJ Take a Chance will provide live music during the event.

RUFF—short for “rescuing unwanted furry friends”—was founded in 1988 to help ensure that financial barriers don’t stop a pet from receiving care.

“No one should be afraid of their pet’s well-being due to their financial circumstances,” RUFF’s website states. “Our goals are to preserve the unique emotional, social & beneficial bonds that tie animals and humans together.”

The event will run from 1-4 p.m. in Len Hill Park and is open to the public.