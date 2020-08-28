MSU COVID-19 testing site opens

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 8/28/20

Montana State University announced Thursday that, in addition to testing facilities in their campus clinic, the school now has a walk- and drive-through COVID-19 site available to students with symptoms. The MSU Symptomatic Student Testing Center is located near Bobcat Stadium’s northeast corner and is accessed from South Seventh Avenue. No referral or appointment is needed, however testing at the site is available only to students who have COVID-19 symptoms. At this time, the state of Montana does not have the testing capacity to process widespread tests of asymptomatic people, and the priority is on testing those with symptoms, stated Sam Mitchell, director of medical services at MSU’s University Health Partners in an Aug. 27 press release.

“The safety and health of MSU’s students is our priority,” said MSU President Waded Cruzado, who will also appear as a panelist on the Aug. 31 Big Sky Virtual Town Hall. “This easy-to-use, drive-through and walk-through sample collection gives us yet another advantage as we work together as a Bobcat community to slow the spread of this virus.”