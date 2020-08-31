MSU saw highest summer enrollment in decades

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 8/31/20

More students were enrolled at Montana State University this summer than in almost two decades, seeing a 12 percent jump in enrollment numbers over the same time last year. In response to the pandemic, the university offered more online classes with more flexible schedules and offered courses specific to incoming freshman to help them get a head start in their academic careers. The university sees this as a sign that students are motivated to set themselves up for an on-time graduation, says Robert Mokwa, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost.

“We applaud our students’ efforts to complete their degrees in a timely way,” Mokwa said. “We know that graduating in four years, as opposed to five or six years, can save students and their families thousands to tens of thousands of dollars in tuition and accompanying room, board and other costs.”