MSU to host science and ethics of COVID-19 seminar

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 8/24/20

Montana State University is hosting a series of online forums focused on the science and ethics of the COVID-19 pandemic. This first in the series will feature science writer and journalist David Quammen, author of “Spillover,” and Montana State University scientist Raina Plowright. It will focus on understanding the origins of pandemics. It’s scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m.

“With this community forum series, we want to create dialogue between researchers and members of the public about the science behind the virus, how it is impacting us at the local level and what we can do to combat it,” said Kristen Intemann, director of the initiative and an MSU professor of philosophy.