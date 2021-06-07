MT legislature faces onslaught of lawsuits

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 6/7/21

Montana’s 67th Legislature was a historic one—it was the first time since 2003 that Republicans had control over both the Legislature and the governor’s office. New laws cover issues including abortion restriction, transgender rights, firearm possession, as well as campaign financing and operations at the Colstrip coal plant. Montana Free Press’s Laws on Trial project follows these challenges as they move through the state’s judicial branch.