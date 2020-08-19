MT officials drop vaping ban

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 8/19/20

On Friday, the Montana health department made the decision to withdraw a proposed rule that would ban flavored vaping products. 13 state senators and seven representatives, all Republicans, signed letters last month opposing the rule, stating that the health department lacks the power to implement the ban. The rule was brought to the table back in June after a Stanford University study revealed that youth who used vaping products were more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than those who did not use e-cigarettes. One of the 20 legislators who opposed the rule, Sen. Jason Ellsworth of Hamilton, said during the committee hearing that the health department was “circumventing the legislative process by trying to create law within rule.”