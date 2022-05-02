Multi-patient crash on I-90 early Saturday

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

GALLATIN CANYON – On Saturday, April 30 at 5:39 p.m., Fort Ellis Fire/Rescue and American Medical Response Ambulance were dispatched to a report of a rollover crash at mile marker 319 westbound by the Jackson Creek exit on Interstate 90. Arriving units found eight teenagers all of whom had self-extricated from a Ford F150 pickup truck that had rolled off the north side of the interstate on icy roads. Two of the passengers were ejected from the vehicle.



With the large number of patients who were injured and cold, four additional ambulances were ordered ultimately transporting six patients to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and two patients to Livingston Healthcare. All patients were expected to recover from their injuries. The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Assisting agencies included: Bozeman Fire, Hyalite Fire, Livingston Fire/Rescue and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department.