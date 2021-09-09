Museum of the Rockies celebrates Annual Museum Day

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 9/9/21

If you haven’t been to Bozeman’s Museum of the Rockies in some time, now might be your chance—the local gem will be waiving its entry fees for all visitors on Sept. 18 in celebration of the Smithsonian Magazine’s 17th Annual Museum Day. Alicia Harvey, the museum’s director of marketing, says this day is a way to inspire the public, engage school-aged children and provide access to underserved communities. The current rotating exhibit is The Vikings Begin, featuring rare Scandinavian artifacts, as well as ongoing displays of Montana’s history and planetarium shows.