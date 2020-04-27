No new COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

As of Monday, April 27, 2020, at 12 p.m. Gallatin County has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a cumulative total of 146. There have been a total of 143 people recovered and 2,051 people tested in Gallatin County.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department calculates the recovered case number as the number of total cases minus any active cases and any current hospitalizations.

More data can be found on GCCHD’s new dashboard on our website at this link: https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.

This dashboard will be updated by 12 p.m. each day.

Information on statewide cases continue to be found here.

All Gallatin County cases consist of community transmission, close contact, and travel related history.

As we enter Phase 1 of the phased reopening of Montana, please remember these guidelines for individuals, which will remain through all phases of reopening:

Continue to practice good hygiene, and stay vigilant with handwashing and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

Consider using cloth face coverings while in public, especially in situations where physical distancing may be difficult.

If you are sick, stay at home and contact a medical provider.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com.

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.