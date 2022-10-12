Obituary: Robert “Bob” Vosar

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a true Big Sky legend, Robert “Bob” Marino Vozar, 61, on October 6, 2022. He died of MSA, Multiple System Atrophy, and lived with that disease for 12 years, inspiring all who knew him.

He was the baby of the family, born February 18, 1961, in Crosset, Arkansas, to Cam Frank Vozar (deceased) and Lea Bertani Vozar Newman of Bennington, Vermont.

He spent his childhood in Bennington, Vermont, where he learned to ski at the age of five, graduating from Mt. Anthony Union High School and playing on the golf and soccer teams. He attended University of Vermont, where he earned a BS degree in Sports Medicine, and became a ski coach/trainer. He moved to Colorado, working as a finish carpenter and skiing as much as possible. After accepting a job in Big Sky, Montana, he was working on a ski shop expansion when he met the love of his life, Jeanine Palma, another passionate skier. They were fortunate to spend 19 fabulous, fun-filled years together.

Bob and Jeanine enjoyed many great adventures in and out of the country, and they loved the outdoors—camping, waterskiing, golfing, but most of all skiing. To quote Bob, “To feel the wind in my face, see all my friends, keep on skiing, I can’t complain. It could be a lot worse. I’m blessed. A skier for life!” Cooking was another passion because he was a serious foodie, grilling rib eye steaks and fixing “Bob’s” pasta to perfection, washing it all down with an icy, cold Budweiser.

Bob always worked hard and had a very positive attitude, thanks to the help of the awesome therapists at Lone Peak Physical Therapy, the volunteers at Eagle Mount Adaptive Skiing Program, his many caregivers, and doctors. He was a gracious and humble human being. His heart grew even bigger as time went on, and people were drawn to his magnetic personality.

He is survived by his life-long partner Jeanine Palma, his mother Lea Newman, four siblings–brother Cam Alan Vozar, sister Donna Lee Olendorf and husband Don Olendorf, sister Linda Vozar Sweet and husband Roger Sweet, sister Mary Vozar and partner Paul Bohmann, and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be announced at a later date. The family requests that donations be made to Eagle Mount Adaptive Program in Bozeman, Montana.

Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist’s Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.