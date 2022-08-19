Outlaw Partners raises over $375K for local charities

Proud to inspire others to act, making a difference in SW Montana

OUTLAW PARTNERS

BIG SKY – Media, marketing and events agency announced that throughout the summer’s robust event season it raised $375,925 for local charities. Outlaw produced the Big Sky’s Biggest Week, which included the Big Sky PBR, the Big Sky PBR charity golf tournament, Big Sky Art Auction, as well as the Wildlands Festival. All events took place during July and August and together, are making a big impact in Southwest Montana.

“We live, work and play in this community and it’s important to use to give back,” says Outlaw Partners co-founder and chairman Eric Ladd. “By putting on these events, we hope that everyone who attends is inspired by our charitable ethos.” One of the pillars at Outlaw Partners is to inspire others to act, and their team is proud to say that they accomplished that with charitable donations from the local community during this summer’s event season.

The charitable dollars raised throughout the summer can be broken down by event.

The Big Sky Art Auction raised $5,616 for various local charities. The Big Sky PBR charity golf tournament raised $19,825 each for Big Sky Bravery and Warriors and Quiet Waters. The Second Annual Dick Allgood Community BINGO Night raised $13,164 each for Morningstar Elementary School and Discovery Academy.

Night one of the Big Sky PBR raised $19,250 for the Big Sky Food Bank from the Calcutta auction and $4,384 for the Montana Civil Air Patrol from 50/50 raffle tickets. Night two of the PBR raised $23,190 each for Montana State Athletics and the Montana State Rodeo team from the Calcutta auction and the sales from 50/50 raffle tickets. Night three of the PBR raised $39,375 each for Big Sky Bravery and Warriors and Quiet Waters and $7,276 for Big Sky Search and Rescue as a result of 50/50 raffle ticket sales.

For the Wildlands Festival, which featured musical acts Lukas Nelson & POTR, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Indigo Girls, and Brandi Carlile, Outlaw Partners donated a portion of proceeds from the event to three local nonprofits, all which focus on stewardship of the scenic and natural gems that surround Big Sky and Bozeman. The event raised $145,000 for three selected organizations—Big Sky Community Organization, Gallatin River Task Force and Gallatin Valley Land Trust.