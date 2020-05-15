PHOTOS: 15 dogs rescued in Paradise Valley, recovering

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (2) – 5/15/20

On May 12, Park County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered a horrific sight—17 dogs, neglected and abandoned, tethered to six-foot chains and living in barrels, at a Paradise Valley residence. One Alaskan Husky was dead upon arrival, and another was in such poor condition the veterinarian at the Stafford Animal Shelter in Livingston determined it needed to be put down. “They were pretty rough. They had been left for a while by themselves. They just needed some care,” Sara Shier, the Animal Care Supervisor at the shelter, told KPAX. In all, some 15 dogs—12 Alaskan Huskies, two Jack Russell Terriers and one Australian Cattle Dog-Heeler cross—were successfully rescued from their inhumane conditions and are recovering nicely at the shelter. A post by the shelter has gone viral, and now adoption requests from around the nation are pouring in, reports KRTV. Adoptions will be processed pending legal investigation, a lucky break for the abused souls.