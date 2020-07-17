Possible increased forest recreation fees open to public comment

EBS STAFF

A number of recreation sites, including the Rendezvous Nordic Ski area, 14 campgrounds as well as 27 cabin and lookout rentals on Custer Gallatin National Forest land could see increased use fees in 2021. Across the board, proposed site use fee increases range from $3 to $115 from their current rate, dependent on location and site. Coincidingly, fees were proposed for the first time on four Custer Gallatin National Forest campgrounds and two additional cabins.

According to a Custer Gallatin National Forest and U.S. Forest Service press release: “the new fees would support the Forest’s ability to continue to maintain and improve services to Forest visitors at popular recreation sites, as well as develop fee tiers that are more consistent among sites with similar amenities, locations and capacity.”

The proposal is currently in a public comment period until Aug. 23. After public comment is gathered, the comments as well as the proposed increase in use fees go to the Resource Advisory Committees. Ultimately, the regional forester has the last say in the matter.

Public comment can be submitted here.