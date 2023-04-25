Public comment opens for proposed road resurfacing in Gallatin Canyon

EBS STAFF

A public comment period has opened for a proposed resurfacing of about 4 miles of U.S. Highway 191 from near the Lava Lake trailhead north to about Storm Castle Road, the Montana Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

Members of the public can submit comments online here or in writing to the Montana Department of Transportation, Butte office, PO Box 3068, Butte, MT, 59702-3068. Comments must be noted that they’re for project UPN 9472000, according to a press release.

Proposed work includes milling the existing surface, applying a new overlay and finishing with chip seal, bridge repairs, upgraded pavement markings and signage. The overall intent is to preserve and maintain the existing roadway’s surface.

The project is tentatively scheduled for 2024, but depends on completion of project development activities and available funding, the release states.

People can reach out to Butte District Preconstruction Engineer Dave Gates at 406-494-9636 or Project Design Engineer Chad Welborn at 406-994-1843 with questions about the project.