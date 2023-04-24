Community News
Upcoming events for this week April 24-28
Monday, April 24
- Library Storytime at BASE, 10:30 a.m.
- AA Women’s Meeting at Big Sky Christian Fellowship Offices, 5:30 p.m.
- Woodburning Community Art Class at BASE, 6 p.m.
- NA Meeting at Big Sky Medical Center, 6:30 p.m.
- Super Smash Bros. Tournament at The Waypoint, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25
- AA Meeting at Big Sky Medical Center, 12 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26
- AA Meeting at Big Sky Medical Center, 12 p.m.
- Open Studio at Big Sky Artists’ Collective Studio & Gallery, 12 p.m.
- Emotional First Aid with Shannon Steele at Santosha Wellness Center, 6 p.m.
- Trivia at The Waypoint, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 27
- ARTventure Afterschool Program at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting at Big Sky Chapel, 7 p.m.
- Screening: “Blood Road” at The Waypoint, 6 p.m.
- Screening: Throwback Ski Movies at The Waypoint, 8 p.m.
Friday, April 28
- Library Storytime at BASE, 10:30 a.m.
- Big Sky Besties at Big Sky Community Library, 3 p.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 5 p.m.
- Screening: Concerts on the Big Screen at The Waypoint, 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 29
Sunday, April 30
