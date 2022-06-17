Public Notice: Water, sewer budget and rates hearing

BIG SKY COUNTY WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT

The directors of Big Sky County Water and Sewer District No. 363 will meet at the district office located at 561 Little Coyote Road, Big Sky, Montana at 8:00 am on Tuesday June 21, 2022 as an online only Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4069952660 for the purpose of taking public comment on the proposed rates for the 2022-2023 fiscal year; the proposed rate increases are for both water and sewer user charges.

The water rate increase proposed is 5 percent for both the base rate and all variable rate user tiers. The rate increase for sewer is 5 percent for both the base rate and the variable use rate. The quarterly (calendar year quarter) sewer SFE flat rate is $84.36 and a 5 percent increase to $88.59 is proposed. The quarterly vacant lot charges $23.64 for water and $23.64 for sewer and the proposal is to increase 5 percent to $24.81 for both water and sewer vacant lot charges. The proposed water base charge is $19.38 or $58.14 a quarter. Please see the district’s website for the 5 percent increase in all water tier rates. The proposed sewer base charge is $31.36 or $94.08 a quarter and usage charge of $7.58 for residential and $7.95 for commercial for each thousand gallons metered. The annual user fee cost for a two-bedroom, two-bath residence using three thousand gallons a month is estimated to be $649.20 for sewer, and $351.00 for water. Copies of the rate schedule are available at the district office from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday, or online at www.bigskywatersewer.com.

For written comments please send letters to PO Box 160670, Big Sky, Montana 59716; or by email to office@wsd363.com. For more information, please call Terry Smith at 406-995-2660.