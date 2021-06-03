‘Record heat’ expected through Friday

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 6/3/21

Thursday, June 3 through Friday, June 4, much of southwest Montana will be under a heat advisory as daytime highs reach into the 90s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s. Bozeman will see a high of 90 and low of 58 on Friday and West Yellowstone is expecting a high of 85 and low of 43—both extremely high for this time of year. KBZK meteorologist Matt Elwell says to drink plenty of water and avoid working outside if possible as dry heat can cause heat stroke before you are aware of it.