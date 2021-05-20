Regents vote to challenge campus guns

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 5/20/21

The Montana Board of Regents voted unanimously on May 19 to direct the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education to file a lawsuit against House Bill 102, which expands the allowance to carry a firearm in many public places, including on college campuses. Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the bill into law on Feb. 18 and while most of the law is already in place, campuses have until June 1 to react. After overwhelming public comment from students, faculty, parents and community members speaking out against the implementation of the law, the regents decided to step up and challenge it, fearing for the health and safety of those who attend classes and live and work on Montana campuses. “The board really does value and respect the legislative process and will continue to work in good faith with our legislative partners,” said Casey Lozar, the board’s chair, in the board meeting, as reported by the Bozeman Daily Chronicle “At the same time, I believe it’s our right, if not our obligation, to seek judicial review of House Bill 102.”