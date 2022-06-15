Relief fund to support flood-impacted communities

EBS STAFF

PARK COUNTY – Severe flooding across southwest Montana has devastated homes and communities in various regions of the state. The Southwest Montana Flood Relief Fund has been created to support Park County, Madison County and other areas of Southwest Montana that have been impacted by flood damages.

The funding will support both immediate and long-term needs, offering emergency shelter, potable water and food as well as rebuilding aid.

Greater Gallatin United Way and Park County Community Foundation collaborated to start this fund and have already raised $350,000 toward their relief efforts. “Our community is resilient and generous. There is a strong desire to help our neighbors in need,” said Gavin Clark, executive director of PCCF.

Donations to the SW Montana Flood Relief Fund can be made by texting Flood22 to 41444 or through greatergallatinunitedway.org.