Right-to-work falls short

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 3/3/21

With thousands of union members from across Montana present, the right-to-work bill was struck down at the Montana Legislature on March 2. Legislators cited Montana’s long history with unionizing and the benefits it has brought to the working class of generations past. The right-to-work bill, or House Bill 251, would have changed statewide labor laws, such as requiring employees to consent to deduct union dues from their paychecks. Many in opposition claim it’s a way to pressure workers out of the option of unionizing and that working conditions have “dramatically” changed in those states who have adopted similar bills. The vote was 38-62, with 29 Republicans joining Democrats in opposition to the bill.