The return of ‘right-to-work”

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 1/15/21

The term “right-to-work” refers to any law that bans unionized workplaces from requiring dues or fees from workers who wish to opt-out. Some claim it’s a way to reduce union membership and usually results in dramatically altered working conditions in states that adopt them. In a recent article, the Montana Free Press explores the repercussions Montana could face if it becomes a right-to-work state.

“It’s almost guaranteed we’re going to be a right-to-work state by the end of the Legislature,” said Hayden Lohr, local 400 organizer of the International Union of Operating Engineers told MFP. “I’d almost bet money on it.”