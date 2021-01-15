Business
The return of ‘right-to-work”
Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 1/15/21
The term “right-to-work” refers to any law that bans unionized workplaces from requiring dues or fees from workers who wish to opt-out. Some claim it’s a way to reduce union membership and usually results in dramatically altered working conditions in states that adopt them. In a recent article, the Montana Free Press explores the repercussions Montana could face if it becomes a right-to-work state.
“It’s almost guaranteed we’re going to be a right-to-work state by the end of the Legislature,” said Hayden Lohr, local 400 organizer of the International Union of Operating Engineers told MFP. “I’d almost bet money on it.”
Continue Reading
Weather