Shakespeare in the Parks ‘to be’ this summer

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 4/13/21

After a season halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is planning a jam-packed summer season this year hitting 60 different towns in five states. Instead of the usual 10 actors on stage at once, they will only have eight, with a ninth ensuring COVID-19 safety protocols are followed. “It’s about live, free, professional theater, but I also think it’s more about … bringing community together to share a picnic, to share the benefits of their local park, and to experience live, free, professional theater that is relevant to their individual lives,” Kevin Asselin, the theater group’s executive artistic director told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.