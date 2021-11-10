Sheriff: casino shooting apparently a double-murder suicide

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WOLF POINT – A shooting that left three people dead at a casino on the border of Montana and North Dakota appears to have been a double murder-suicide perpetrated by the husband of one of the victims, authorities said today.

Surveillance video from the shooting at a casino near Bainville, Montana, appeared to show that Bradford Mann, 56, shot and killed his wife, Jennifer Mann, 49, and Scot Panasuk, 63, before taking his own life, Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick said.

Frederick said the Manns, of Williston, North Dakota, and Panasuk, who was from Bainville, knew each other. He provided no further details.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday and found the three people dead when they arrived. Frederick said no one else was injured.

Bainville is a small farming town of about 300 people in far eastern Montana that has grown over the last 10 years with booming activity at the nearby Bakken oilfields.