Six new deaths added to Gallatin County COVID-19 toll

EBS STAFF

Six more people have died of COVID-19 in Gallatin County, according to a Dec. 22 Gallatin City-County Health Department announcement.

The six reported deaths occurred between the weeks of Nov. 29 and Dec. 13. All of the deceased were ages 70 and older.

The COVID-19 death toll in Montana is now at 895, with 36 in Gallatin County. Gallatin County currently has 300 active cases.

“With the arrival of vaccines in Gallatin County, we have a lot of reasons to be hopeful. But now is not the time to let up,” said Gallatin City-County Health Department Officer Matt Kelley. “We need continued help from everyone to continue to curb COVID-19 in our community.”

For the most up-to-date COVID-19 numbers, visit the state’s database here.