Summit Aviation continues Cancer Survivor Flight Camp

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 5/24/21

In 2014, Summit Aviation President Ben Walton started a Cancer Survivor Flight Camp that treats adult and childhood cancer survivors to a flight across Montana’s beautiful landscapes, bringing them to local restaurants and behind-the-scenes airport tours over the course of a five-day trip. This year’s camp will take place July 12-16 and is inspired by Walton’s family’s own experiences with cancer. The camp is funded entirely through donations. “We have these great planes and instructors and I thought it would be really amazing to share that with people who have gone through such a tough time,” Walton said in a press release. Those interested in donating to this annual effort can support the camp’s GoFundMe page or by reaching out to Summit Aviation directly.