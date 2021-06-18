Teen dies while swimming Missouri River

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 6/18/21

The body of a teenager was recovered from the Missouri River by search crews on June 15 near the town of Cascade. Seventeen-year-old David Van Essen of Greenwood, Nebraska was seen attempting to swim across the river Monday night when he went under, witnesses say. He was not wearing a life jacket and after he went under, he did not resurface. Search crews arrived on scene after the boy was reported missing and they were able to recover his body later the following day.