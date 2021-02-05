The best of winter is yet to come

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 2/5/21

Following a relatively mild start to winter, southwest Montana is expecting heavy snow accumulation through the weekend followed by frigid temperatures. An unrelenting weather system moved in late Thursday and will continue through Saturday, according to the KBZK meteorologist Mike Heard. Valleys can expect 1 to 6 inches and mountain passes up to a foot. By Monday, temps are expected to dip into the negatives and wind chill will lower those numbers even more. If you must travel, be prepared for icy, snow-covered roads and poor visibility.