The Ellen Theatre to host 30th anniversary screening of ‘A River Runs Through It’

EBS STAFF

BOZEMAN – Robert Redford’s Oscar-winning classic, “A River Runs Through It” will return to The Ellen on Saturday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m., 30 years after its world premiere at the very same theater.

“Filmed in and around Bozeman, Redford captures the majesty of Montana wilderness and the strength of the American family in this acclaimed adaptation of Norman Maclean’s memoir,” wrote The Ellen in an April 19 press release.

Starring Brad Pitt, Craig Sheffer and Tom Skerrit, the film won the 1993 Academy Award for “Best Cinematography” and sparked a surge in anglers, recreationalist and visitors to the Gallatin River to experience the cool flowing waters for themselves.

Reserved seating for the screening costs $8, and wine, beer and other concessions will be available for purchase in the lobby starting at 6:30 p.m.

Visit TheEllenTheatre.org to purchase tickets and for more information.