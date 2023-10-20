The quiet lives of our Gateway elk

Images by Holly Pippel

Gallatin Gateway is home to thousands of elk. As the mountain peaks are graced with snow and the temperatures drop as we creep toward the long, dark winter, these residents make their way down to the fields to graze and rut. Local photographer Holly Pippel has been documenting these elk with her lens on her Instagram page with the hashtag #gatewayelk.

Follow along, and slow down when commuting in this important corridor.

Battle weary. A defeated bull mournfully bugles as the challenger gathers his cows. The bulls are catching late season cows in heat as the rut winds down.

The heat of the moment—the rut in full swing.

Gateway elk gather to cross a busy spur road during morning rush hour. Water, feed and cover are on the other side. The Gateway elk at sunset with the Spanish Peaks in the background.