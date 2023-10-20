Opinion
The quiet lives of our Gateway elk
Images by Holly Pippel
Gallatin Gateway is home to thousands of elk. As the mountain peaks are graced with snow and the temperatures drop as we creep toward the long, dark winter, these residents make their way down to the fields to graze and rut. Local photographer Holly Pippel has been documenting these elk with her lens on her Instagram page with the hashtag #gatewayelk.
Follow along, and slow down when commuting in this important corridor.
Continue Reading