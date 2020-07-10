Three dead from nursing home outbreak

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/10/20

Three residents have died—a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s—at Canyon Creek Memory Care Community in Billings. The deaths follow a COVID-19 outbreak involving 43 residents and 15 staff members that drove Gov. Steve Bullock to require testing at all Montana assisted living centers before they could allow visitors.“Tragically, three more COVID-19 infected Yellowstone County residents have passed away,” said John Felton, health officer for Yellowstone County. “Families are experiencing the profound grief of losing a loved one and we mourn with them.”