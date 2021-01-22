Tickets available for weeklong Auction for the Arts

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

BIG SKY – The Arts Council of Big Sky is hosting the ninth annual Auction for the Arts fundraising event on Feb. 22-27, in a new week-long format that features an online auction, in-person art viewing opportunities and a livestream presentation. This year’s event is again sponsored by Big Sky Sotheby’s Realty.

Online bidding for the artwork will start at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 22, and end on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 9:30 p.m. More than 70 pieces of art from local and regional artists will be available.

All of the artwork will be on display at the Lone Peak Cinema starting on Monday, Feb. 22, and will be available for free public viewing throughout the week. Limited capacity, in-person cocktail parties will take place during the evenings on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. These gatherings will allow small groups to share a signature drink, beer and wine, hors d’oeuvres and time to peruse all of the artwork in a COVID-safe environment. Guests will also have a chance to engage with an artist painting live on site during the parties. Each party is one hour long, and masks are required for entry. Attendance is by reservation only; tickets are $75 each and can be purchased in advance at bigskyarts.org.

The week will culminate in an hour-long, live online broadcast at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27. The show will feature many of the artists in the auction, and highlight the work that the Arts Council is doing throughout the community. Bidding for the online auction will then conclude at 9:30 p.m.

“Even though we can’t host our usual large, in-person auction event this year, we’re super excited about the new and creative ways that people near and far will be able to celebrate Big Sky arts together,” said Katie Alvin, development director for the Arts Council. “It’s going to be a great week for the entire community to rally support for the arts.”

The online auction will feature paintings, pottery, photography, sculptures, jewelry and more, with prices that will allow everyone from the casual buyer to the discriminating collector to participate. Confirmed artists include Kevin Red Star, Carol Spielman, Kira Fercho, Tracie Spence, Amber Blazina, Julie Chapman, Ryan Turner, Heather Rapp, Jill Zeidler, Shelly Bermont, David Hooper and many more. Proceeds from the auction allow the Arts Council to keep the arts alive and accessible to Big Sky residents and visitors. Now, more than ever, we need the arts in our lives.

More information about the auction and a full schedule of events can be found online at bigskyarts.org. The Arts Council of Big Sky is a non-profit organization founded in 1989, whose mission is to enrich our community through artistic experiences.