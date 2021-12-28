Tickets now on sale for Annual Auction for the Arts Fundraiser

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

The Arts Council of Big Sky is hosting its annual Auction for the Arts fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Montage Resort in Big Sky. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting bigskyarts.org. This year’s event is again sponsored by Big Sky Sotheby’s Realty.

This year’s auction will many returning artists, including Kevin Red Star, Tracie Spence, Amber Blazina, Julie Chapman, Ryan Turner, Kira Fercho, David Hooper and many more. There are two components to the event—a silent auction with online bidding and a live auction with an auctioneer. The silent auction will feature paintings, pottery, photography, sculptures, jewelry and more, with prices that will allow everyone from the casual buyer to the discriminating collector to participate. The live auction includes one-of-kind works from some of the country’s most renowned artists. There will also be several artists participating in a “quick-finish” on site and these pieces will also be auctioned off.

“We’re excited to partner with the Montage for this year’s auction,” said Brian Hurlbut, Arts Council of Big Sky’s Executive Director. “It’s the perfect venue for showcasing some amazing artwork and will allow the Big Sky community to see this incredible space.”

Tickets include valet parking, entry into the auction, welcome cocktail, one drink ticket for beer/wine/champagne, heavy hors d’oeuvres, dessert, and the silent and live auctions. Proceeds from the auction allow the Arts Council to keep the arts alive and accessible to Big Sky residents and visitors.

More information about the auction and a full schedule of events can be found online at bigskyarts.org.

The Arts Council of Big Sky is a non-profit organization founded in 1989, whose mission is to enrich our community through artistic experiences. For any questions about the auction, please call (406) 995-2742 or visit the Arts Council’s website.