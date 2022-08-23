Truck spills nearly 5,000 gallons of gasoline in Yellowstone after crash on US 191

By Julia Barton DIGITAL PRODUCER

WEST YELLOWSTONE – A tanker truck hauling gasoline rolled on U.S. Highway 191 south of Big Sky within the Yellowstone National Park boundary on Aug. 19, spilling an estimated 4,800 gallons of fuel.

The total impact area is estimated at 6 acres, according to a park statement. The West Yellowstone Fire Department, National Park Service personnel and contractor crews began work quickly to recover oil that seeped into wetlands adjacent to the highway, according to a release from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Daily evaluation by NPS and EPA has found no impact on the nearby Grayling Creek, which flows into Hebgen Lake, according to YNP spokesperson Linda Veress. The agencies will continue to take multiple samples a day to confirm that oil did not reach the creek.

Cleanup efforts are ongoing as of the time of publication.

The truck driver who lost control of the vehicle has been cited with failure to maintain control and has been issued a mandatory court appearance. No injuries were reported.

Overturned truck with visible gasoline on the road and in the nearby ditch. PHOTO COURTESY OF NPS Gasoline impacted water in the wetland on the western side of U.S. 191. PHOTO COURTESY OF EPA