Two disappearances reinforce MMIP movement

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 5/14/21

Although missing loved ones have long been a problem on reservations, the Blackfeet Nation has experienced tragedy twice last month with two residents disappearing in the span of a week. Three-year-old Arden Pepion and 26-year-old Leo Wagner have been missing since late April. A group is banding together to address the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons, or MMIP, crisis, working with tribal officials and law enforcement to prompt progress on these cases. “Who’s going to help us stop another person from missing?” Belinda Bullshoe, a member of the group, told KBZK. “It’s on everybody’s minds here on the Blackfeet Reservation. What if one of us goes missing, what’s going to happen—are we going to be found?”