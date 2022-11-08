University of Montana, Montana State hold post-election forums next week

DAILY MONTANAN STAFF

Will legislators be nasty or nice to each other? And how will election results affect Montanans?

The University of Montana and Montana State University-Bozeman are each holding forums next week on those topics. The Zoom events are free and open to the public.

UM Nov. 9: “Can Civility Prevail in the Montana Legislature?”

UM hosts a Mansfield Dialogue, “Can Civility Prevail in the Montana Legislature?” at 7 p.m., Nov. 9, on Zoom. Republican Rep. Llew Jones of Conrad and Democrat Rep. Kim Abbott of Helena will reflect on the makeup of the Montana Legislature, preview upcoming issues, and talk about how they’ve found ways to work together despite the chaos of today’s political environment, according to a news release from UM.

The conversation will be moderated by Mansfield Advisory Board Member Jon Bennion, government relations director at The Washington Companies. Register here to receive the Zoom link.

MSU Nov. 11: “How Might the 2022 Election Results Affect Us?”

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will present “How Might the 2022 Election Results Affect Us?” for a Friday Forum from noon to 1:30 p.m., Nov. 11. The event will be delivered via Zoom.

The composition of the 2023 Montana Legislature could have lasting, statewide impacts in many areas, and the composition of the U.S Congress will also affect many aspects of life in the state, according to the news release from MSU. Sen. JP Pomnichowski, a Bozeman Democrat, and Sen. Gordon Vance, a Belgrade Republican, will discuss the election results and respond to questions from the audience. Sally Maison, board member of the League of Women Voters Bozeman Area, will moderate the discussion.

Participants must register no later than 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov 11. For more information and to register, visit montana.edu/olli/register or call 406-994-6550.