Upcoming events this week: Aug. 8-14

Published

3 hours ago

on

Monday, Aug. 8

  • Storytime, at BASE, 10:30 a.m.
  • Community Yoga, in Len Hill Park, 12 p.m.
  • Montana Shakespeare in the Parks: Twelfth Night at Town Center Plaza, 5:30 p.m.
  • Bozeman Community Theatre at The Independent, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

  • Bozeman Farmers’ Market at Lindley Park, 5 p.m.
  • Family Roller Skate at BASE, 5:30 p.m.
  • Film: “Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckley” at The Independent, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 10

  • Lunch on the Lawn: Megan Makeever and Friends at the Emerson Lawn, 11:30 a.m.
  • Big Sky Farmers Market at Firepit Park, 5 p.m.
  • Community Open Mic Night at The Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture, 5:30 p.m.
  • Poker & Texas Hold’em at Tips Up, 6 p.m.
  • Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Telemark Tom Duo at Tips Up, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 11

  • Music in the Garden at The Independent, 5 p.m.
  • Music in the Mountains: Tommy Castro and The Painkillers at Len Hill Park, 6 p.m
  • Music on Main: The Brevet in Bozeman, 6:30 p.m.
  • TheatreWorks’: “The Sound of Music” at the Ellen Theater, 7:30 p.m., daily through Aug. 21
  • Live Music: Madeline Hawthorne Band at Tips Up, 9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 12

  • Learning in the Mountains: Service Providers at BASE, 12:30 p.m.
  • Wildlands Festival: Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Lukas Nelson at the Big Sky Event Arena, 5:30 p.m.
  • Poker & Texas Hold’em at Tips Up, 6 p.m.
  • Live Music: Craig Hall Trio and Friends at The Independent, 8 p.m.
  • Live Music: Take A Chance & Jen N Juice at Tips Up, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13

  • Women’s Mountain Biking Clinic at Big Sky Resort, 9 a.m.
  • Gallatin Valley Farmers’ Market at Gallatin County Fairgrounds, 9 a.m.
  • Introduction to Wood Burning at BASE, 10 a.m.
  • Wildlands Festival: Brandi Carlile and the Indigo Girls at the Big Sky Event Arena, 5:30 p.m.
  • Live Music: Cole Decker at The Independent, 8 p.m.
  • Live Music: Robby Hutto and Andy Johnson at Tips Up, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 14

  • St. Joseph’s Mass at the Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
  • Women’s Mountain Biking Clinic at Big Sky Resort, 9:00 a.m.
  • Big Sky Christian Fellowship at the Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
  • Poker & Texas Hold’em at Tips Up, 6 p.m.
  • Film: “The Bourne Supremacy” at The Independent, 8 p.m.

