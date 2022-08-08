Culture
Upcoming events this week: Aug. 8-14
Monday, Aug. 8
- Storytime, at BASE, 10:30 a.m.
- Community Yoga, in Len Hill Park, 12 p.m.
- Montana Shakespeare in the Parks: Twelfth Night at Town Center Plaza, 5:30 p.m.
- Bozeman Community Theatre at The Independent, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
- Bozeman Farmers’ Market at Lindley Park, 5 p.m.
- Family Roller Skate at BASE, 5:30 p.m.
- Film: “Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckley” at The Independent, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
- Lunch on the Lawn: Megan Makeever and Friends at the Emerson Lawn, 11:30 a.m.
- Big Sky Farmers Market at Firepit Park, 5 p.m.
- Community Open Mic Night at The Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture, 5:30 p.m.
- Poker & Texas Hold’em at Tips Up, 6 p.m.
- Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Telemark Tom Duo at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 11
- Music in the Garden at The Independent, 5 p.m.
- Music in the Mountains: Tommy Castro and The Painkillers at Len Hill Park, 6 p.m
- Music on Main: The Brevet in Bozeman, 6:30 p.m.
- TheatreWorks’: “The Sound of Music” at the Ellen Theater, 7:30 p.m., daily through Aug. 21
- Live Music: Madeline Hawthorne Band at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 12
- Learning in the Mountains: Service Providers at BASE, 12:30 p.m.
- Wildlands Festival: Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Lukas Nelson at the Big Sky Event Arena, 5:30 p.m.
- Poker & Texas Hold’em at Tips Up, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Craig Hall Trio and Friends at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Take A Chance & Jen N Juice at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 13
- Women’s Mountain Biking Clinic at Big Sky Resort, 9 a.m.
- Gallatin Valley Farmers’ Market at Gallatin County Fairgrounds, 9 a.m.
- Introduction to Wood Burning at BASE, 10 a.m.
- Wildlands Festival: Brandi Carlile and the Indigo Girls at the Big Sky Event Arena, 5:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Cole Decker at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Robby Hutto and Andy Johnson at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 14
- St. Joseph’s Mass at the Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- Women’s Mountain Biking Clinic at Big Sky Resort, 9:00 a.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship at the Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
- Poker & Texas Hold’em at Tips Up, 6 p.m.
- Film: “The Bourne Supremacy” at The Independent, 8 p.m.
Continue Reading