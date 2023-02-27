Arts & Entertainment
Upcoming events this week: Feb. 27 – March 5
Monday, Feb. 27
- Special Olympics of Montana at Big Sky Resort Madison Base, 9 a.m.
- Competitive Video Games at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
- Live Music: Kylie Spence at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
- Screening: “Few Words” at The Independent, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1
- Learn to Skate (4-5) at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 5:30 p.m.
- Learn to Skate (6-8) at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 6:15 p.m.
- Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Pinky and The Floyd at The Elm, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Hanna Powell & Robbie Hutto Duo at Tips Up, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 2
- Community Acupuncture at Santosha Wellness Center, 10 a.m.
- ARTventure Afterschool Program at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
- Arts Council of Big Sky’s Annual Auction for the Arts at Montage Big Sky, 5 p.m.
- Drop-In Hockey at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Scavenger at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.
Friday, March 3
- Palette Knife Painting with David Mensing at BASE, 9 a.m.
- Shedhorn Ski Mountaineering Sprint Race at Big Sky Resort, 3 p.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 5 p.m.
- Live Music: Damnit Lauren! at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
- Shedhorn Ski Mountaineering Individual Races at Big Sky Resort, 8 a.m.
- Palette Knife Painting with David Mensing at BASE, 9 a.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart featuring Annie Clements at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: DJ Take A Chance at Tips Up, 10 p.m.
Sunday, March 5
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- All Saints in Big Sky at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 4 p.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
- Performance: “The Three Musketeers” at Warren Miller Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.
