Upcoming events this week: Feb. 27 – March 5

Monday, Feb. 27

Monday, Feb. 27

  • Special Olympics of Montana at Big Sky Resort Madison Base, 9 a.m.
  • Competitive Video Games at The Independent, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

  • Live Music: Kylie Spence at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
  • Screening: “Few Words” at The Independent, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1

  • Learn to Skate (4-5) at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 5:30 p.m.
  • Learn to Skate (6-8) at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 6:15 p.m.
  • Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Pinky and The Floyd at The Elm, 8 p.m.
  • Live Music: Hanna Powell & Robbie Hutto Duo at Tips Up, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

  • Community Acupuncture at Santosha Wellness Center, 10 a.m.
  • ARTventure Afterschool Program at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
  • Arts Council of Big Sky’s Annual Auction for the Arts at Montage Big Sky, 5 p.m.
  • Drop-In Hockey at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 8 p.m.
  • Live Music: Scavenger at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.

Friday, March 3

  • Palette Knife Painting with David Mensing at BASE, 9 a.m.
  • Shedhorn Ski Mountaineering Sprint Race at Big Sky Resort, 3 p.m.
  • Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 5 p.m.
  • Live Music: Damnit Lauren! at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

  • Shedhorn Ski Mountaineering Individual Races at Big Sky Resort, 8 a.m.
  • Palette Knife Painting with David Mensing at BASE, 9 a.m.
  • Live Music: Amanda Stewart featuring Annie Clements at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: DJ Take A Chance at Tips Up, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

  • St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
  • All Saints in Big Sky at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
  • Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 4 p.m.
  • Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
  • Performance: “The Three Musketeers” at Warren Miller Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.

Julia is the Digital Producer for Explore Big Sky.

