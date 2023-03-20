Connect with us

Upcoming events this week: March 20-26

Monday, March 20

  • Competitive Video Games at The Waypoint, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21

  • Live Music: Kylie Spence at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22

  • Ski/Board with Local Nonprofit Leaders at Big Sky Resort, 10 a.m.
  • Gallery Paint Party – Paint Your Pet at Big Sky Artists’ Collective Studio & Gallery, 5:30 p.m.
  • Emotional First Aid with Shannon Steele at Santosha Wellness Center, 6 p.m.
  • Trivia at The Waypoint, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Fish Camp Boys at Tips Up, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 23

  • U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame events at Big Sky Resort, All Day
  • Screening: March Madness at The Waypoint, 4 p.m.
  • ARTventure Afterschool Program at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
  • Drop-In Hockey at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 8 p.m.
  • Live Music: StiLlGoNe at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.

Friday, March 24

  • U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame events at Big Sky Resort, All Day
  • Après Ski: DJ Pete Butta at Big Sky Resort, 12 p.m.
  • Après Ski: DJs Take A Chance and Jenn N’ Juice at Big Sky Resort, 3 p.m.
  • Screening: March Madness at The Waypoint, 4 p.m.
  • Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 5 p.m.
  • Performance: Jitro Czech Girls Choir at Big Sky Resort’s Enchanted Forest, 7:30 and 8:15 p.m.
  • Live Music: Eric Holder Band at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

  • U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame events at Big Sky Resort, All Day
  • Ski/Board with Local Nonprofit Leaders at Big Sky Resort, 10 a.m.
  • Après Ski: DJ Pete Butta at Big Sky Resort, 3 p.m.
  • St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
  • Live Music: Amanda Stewart featuring Annie Clements at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
  • Performance: Jitro Czech Girls Choir at WMPAC, 7:30 p.m.
  • Bozeman Symphony: Poulenc’s Gloria & A Funk World Premier at Wilson Auditorium, 7:30 p.m.
  • Live Music: Marcedes Carroll at The Waypoint, 8 p.m.
  • Live Music: DJ Moe Jazz at Tips Up, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

  • U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame events at Big Sky Resort, All Day
  • St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
  • All Saints in Big Sky at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
  • Bozeman Symphony: “Poulenc’s Gloria & A Funk World Premiere” at Wilson Auditorium, 2:30 p.m.
  • Après Ski: DJ Pete Butta at Big Sky Resort, 3 p.m.
  • Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 4 p.m.
  • Screening: March Madness at The Waypoint, 4 p.m.
  • Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.

