Upcoming events this week: May 31-June 5

21 hours ago

Tuesday, May 31

  • Living History Farm at the Museum of the Rockies, 11 a.m.

Wednesday, June 1

Thursday, June 2

  • Big Sky Serenity Seekers Al-Anon meeting at All Saints Church, 4 p.m.
  • Native Plan Sale pickup at Crail Ranch Gardens, 4 p.m.
  • Healing: The other side (a story sharing Ending the Silence event, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 3

  • Masters of Destruction at Gallatin County Fairgrounds, June 3-4
  • Craig Hall Jazz Trio at The Independent, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

  • National Trails Day with BSCO at the Big Sky Community Park, 8:30 a.m.
  • ACRE Dinner Series at ACRE, 6 p.m.
  • Live Music: Emma and the Ledge at The Independent, 8 p.m.
  • Live Music: Bo Stephenson at Tips Up, 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 5

  • St Joseph’s Mass at the Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
  • All Saints in Big Sky at the Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
  • Soldier’s Chapel Service at Soldier’s Chapel, 11 a.m.
  • Big Sky Christian Fellowship, 4:30 p.m.

Tucker Harris is the Digital Producer at Outlaw Partners.

