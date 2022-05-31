Uncategorized
Upcoming events this week: May 31-June 5
Tuesday, May 31
- Living History Farm at the Museum of the Rockies, 11 a.m.
Wednesday, June 1
- Farmers Market at Big Sky Town Center, 5 p.m.
- Trivia Night at The Independent, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 2
- Big Sky Serenity Seekers Al-Anon meeting at All Saints Church, 4 p.m.
- Native Plan Sale pickup at Crail Ranch Gardens, 4 p.m.
- Healing: The other side (a story sharing Ending the Silence event, 6 p.m.
Friday, June 3
- Masters of Destruction at Gallatin County Fairgrounds, June 3-4
- Craig Hall Jazz Trio at The Independent, 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 4
- National Trails Day with BSCO at the Big Sky Community Park, 8:30 a.m.
- ACRE Dinner Series at ACRE, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Emma and the Ledge at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Bo Stephenson at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Sunday, June 5
- St Joseph’s Mass at the Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- All Saints in Big Sky at the Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- Soldier’s Chapel Service at Soldier’s Chapel, 11 a.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship, 4:30 p.m.
Continue Reading