Regional News
Visit Big Sky seeks public input on tourism economy
EBS STAFF
Visit Big Sky, the authority overseeing all facets of tourism economy in Big Sky, is seeking input from residents and visitors about current and future tourism in the region. The survey can be found on the Visit Big Sky website, and will use feedback to help shape the future of tourism in the area. There are separate surveys for residents and visitors and the survey is available in English and Spanish.
Visit Big Sky will be collecting input until Sept. 24.
Continue Reading