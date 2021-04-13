Warming centers close for season

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 4/13/21

The Human Resource Development Council operates two warming centers, one in Bozeman and another in Livingston. According to Brian Guyer, HRDC’s housing development director, shelter services in 2020 experienced nearly twice as many people in need of shelter compared to previous years. Women and families in particular sought help from HRDC’s housing services since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The warming centers provide a warm, safe space for those in need, and are available seasonally between November and March, a cold snap hits in October, in which case they occasionally open early. Guyer told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle that HRDC is looking forward to opening a new, year-round warming shelter, slated to begin construction later this year.