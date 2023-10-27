Wellness in Action welcomes community to open house, Holly Jolly Raffle

EBS STAFF

Wellness in Action is hosing the Wonderland Open House and the Holly Jolly Raffle on Tuesday, Nov. 28, a date widely celebrated by local nonprofits as Giving Tuesday. Between 4 and 7 p.m., community members are welcome into WIA’s newly remodeled first floor office, made possible by donors as well as the Big Sky Resort Area District.

The open house will include a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m., light hors d’oeuvres and drinks, as well as a kick off of WIA’s Holly Jolly Raffle. Between the dates of Nov. 28 and Dec. 31, purchase a raffle ticket—one for $25 or five for $100—to enter a chance to win 20% of the proceeds raised during the raffle, as well as a Yurt Dinner for Two with Montana Backcountry Adventures. A winner will be announced on Jan. 3, 2024.

Giving Tuesday is a nation wide day of charity, landing on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving each year wherein communities make an effort to donate to nonprofits and charities around the globe. Wellness In Action is a Big Sky-based nonprofit dedicated to community wellbeing by connecting individuals to network of resources so that those who live and work here may thrive. Learn more at bigskywia.org/events/