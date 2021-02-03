We’re hiring!

Managing Editor, Outlaw Partners’ publications

Outlaw Partners, LLC

Big Sky, Montana

Full time

Summary

Outlaw Partners seeks an experienced, driven and passionate Managing Editor to oversee day-to-day publishing operations in the Outlaw newsroom located in stunning Big Sky, Montana. We’re looking for the unique combination of a proven and detail-oriented journalist who can generate, write and edit compelling stories, while maintaining the practical focus of a leader and operations manager.

Reporting to the Editor-in-Chief, the Managing Editor works closely with editorial, design and sales teams to help formulate and implement content strategy for the bimonthly Explore Big Sky newspaper, biannual Mountain Outlaw magazine and annual Explore Yellowstone guide, while managing staff and outside contributors. The successful candidate will guide stories from concept to publication, is extremely organized and comes equipped with strong leadership and problem-solving abilities. You’ll have a passion for storytelling, a willingness to try new things and a background in digital media strategy.

At Outlaw Partners, we are proud of our work and our community, and value the outdoors as much as a tightly crafted sentence. We have fun, we work hard and we love what we do.

Responsibilities:

Plan and execute content in print and digital platforms for Explore Big Sky newspaper, Mountain Outlaw magazine, the Explore Yellowstone guide and related digital and social media platforms. Ensure the perspective of all material is in the publications’ style: timely, appropriate, accurate and entertaining, as well as business- and story-driven

Collaborate with Editor-in-Chief to determine content in Outlaw publications, while growing our audience through digital/social media platforms

Report news and human-interest stories from Big Sky, southwest Montana, and the Greater Yellowstone region

Supervise editorial staff, managing daily functioning for all Outlaw publications

Oversee fact-checking and proofreading procedures and copy edit when necessary

Coordinate native content with sales team, and apply for editorial awards and contests

Lead weekly editorial meetings

Travel for stories/networking events when possible

Keep updated on local, regional, state and national news (particularly as relates to Montana)

Coordinate with freelance writers/photographers for all publications; negotiate freelance contracts and trades, manage freelance budget for publications and awards

Work with video department coordinating videos to accompany print/digital content

Preferred qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field

3-5 years experience in print or online news reporting, 1-2 years management experience

Strong command of AP Style

Proficiency in Microsoft Office, Google Drive, photo-editing software and online publishing platforms including WordPress

Strong written and oral communication skills, with a keen attention to detail and the ability to multitask while meeting strict deadlines

Excellent editing ability, from macro-editing and line editing to copy editing and proofreading

Demonstrated social media proficiency, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn

Willingness to relocate to one of the most beautiful mountain communities in the country: Big Sky, Montana

Knowledge of outdoor/ski industries a plus

Compensation:

Commensurate with experience. Outlaw Partners also offers a comprehensive benefits package.

To apply, send a cover letter, resume and three published writing samples to Joseph T. O’Connor, Editor-in-Chief, at joe@theoutlawpartners.com.

About Outlaw Partners:

Outlaw Partners is a dynamic media, marketing and events company located in the community of Big Sky in southwest Montana. Twice named among Outside Magazine’s “Best Places to Work,” Outlaw Partners owns and publishes the Explore Big Sky newspaper, Mountain Outlaw magazine, and Explore Yellowstone guide. The Outlaws are a team of creative, hard-working, fun-loving and outdoor-oriented individuals who recognize the power of the well-written word, vibrant photography, compelling video and inspiring design. Saddle-up and ride for the brand.