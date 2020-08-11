News
West Yellowstone shooting suspect taken into custody
GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
GALLATIN COUNTY – Brian J. Marks from Belgrade (47 years of age) was taken into custody yesterday for the shooting incident that occurred Saturday afternoon in the West Yellowstone area. Marks is in the Gallatin County Detention Center charged with three counts of Felony Assault with a Weapon and Robbery. Marks initial appearance will be on video this morning at 10:30 am with Justice Court. The affidavit of probable cause is available from Gallatin County Justice Court. Sheriff Brian Gootkin would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance with this case
- West Yellowstone Police Department
- Hebgen Basin Fire Department
- U.S. Forest Service
- National Park Service
- Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks
- Montana Highway Patrol
- Idaho State Police
- Bozeman Police Department (SRT)
- Bozeman Fire Department (SRT)
