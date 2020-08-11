West Yellowstone shooting suspect taken into custody

GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

GALLATIN COUNTY – Brian J. Marks from Belgrade (47 years of age) was taken into custody yesterday for the shooting incident that occurred Saturday afternoon in the West Yellowstone area. Marks is in the Gallatin County Detention Center charged with three counts of Felony Assault with a Weapon and Robbery. Marks initial appearance will be on video this morning at 10:30 am with Justice Court. The affidavit of probable cause is available from Gallatin County Justice Court. Sheriff Brian Gootkin would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance with this case