West Yellowstone Water Contamination – Do Not Use

TOWN OF WEST YELLOWSTONE

Sometime during the week of June 7-12, 2020, the Town’s Whiskey Springs collection area was damaged. Whiskey Springs is the primary water source for the Town of West Yellowstone.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has evaluated the situation and determined that the damage could introduce contaminants into the system, which could affect the health of those using the water. Therefore, DEQ has issued a notice of a Tier 1 Drinking Water Situation. This means the water should not be consumed by humans. The situation was not created by COVID-19. The Tier 1 Drinking Water Situation will remain in effect until additional sampling and testing can be completed and indicate that the water is safe to drink. This situation is being addressed as quickly as possible.

The Town is advising everyone, including residents and visitors, to only drink or consume bottled water until the situation is resolved. Personal well water is not affected by this situation.

Per the Gallatin County City County Health Department, all restaurants and other food establishments should immediately discontinue operations. Motels and hotels, tourist homes, trailer courts, campgrounds and day care centers may continue to operate but must not use the Town of West Yellowstone’s water supply for consumption. Establishments must discard all ice currently in the facility. Water must not be used for consumption for drink making, brushing teeth or food preparation. Bottled water should be used for all of the above necessities.

On Saturday, June 13, 2020, the Town has arranged for the delivery of over 1000 cases of bottled water from Lehrkinds of Bozeman. Residents may come to the south parking lot of the Town Hall between the hours of 10 AM and 6 PM. Families will be distributed one case per day, hotels and nightly rental establishments will be permitted to take 2 bottles per room, per day. Please do not take more than necessary, this is a temporary problem.

This situation is evolving rapidly. For current information, please visit the Town’s website: townofwestyellowstone.com or on the Town’s Facebook page. This situation is being addressed as quickly as possible.