WH official ‘deeply concerned’ for MT

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 10/2/20

In an interview with NBC Montana, Dr. Deborah Birx, who is the coronavirus response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, stated that she’s deeply concerned about Montana heading into the winter months. She noted that Yellowstone County in particular has had unceasing community spread throughout the summer.

“I think the people that don’t understand that haven’t seen the severity of disease hit their family,” Birx said. “I’m grateful they haven’t had that experience, but believe me, there are many Americans mourning right now over those 200,000-plus people who have died in their family. Don’t bring this back to your family, we know how to stop the spread.”