Woman gored after approaching bison in Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK

On June 25, a bison gored a 72-year-old woman from California after the woman approached within 10 feet of the bison multiple times to take its photo.

The incident occurred at the female’s campsite at Bridge Bay Campground.

Rangers provided immediate medical care to the woman who sustained multiple goring wounds. She was then flown via helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

“The series of events that led to the goring suggest the bison was threatened by being repeatedly approached to within 10 feet,” said Yellowstone’s Senior Bison Biologist Chris Geremia. “Bison are wild animals that respond to threats by displaying aggressive behaviors like pawing the ground, snorting, bobbing their head, bellowing, and raising their tail. If that doesn’t make the threat (in this instance it was a person) move away, a threatened bison may charge. To be safe around bison, stay at least 25 yards away, move away if they approach, and run away or find cover if they charge.”

This incident is under investigation. There is no additional information to share.

Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot or in a developed area, give it space. Stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals–bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.

