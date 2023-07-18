Woman gored by bison in Yellowstone, first bison-related incident this year

EBS STAFF

A 47-year-old woman was gored by a bison yesterday in Yellowstone National Park, according to Yellowstone National Park news service. The woman sustained severe injuries to her chest and abdomen and was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Her condition at this time is unknown, according to the release.

The woman was walking with one other person by the North Shore of Lake Yellowstone on Monday, July 17 when they saw two bison. The hikers turned to walk away from the bison, but one of the bison charged and gored the woman.

“It is unknown how close the individuals were to the bison when it charged,” the release stated.

The release went on to describe safety around bison, which are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans. During the months of July and August, bison can become aggravated more quickly due to mating season.

The release advised: “Use extra caution and give them additional space during this time.” The public affairs office suggests a 25 yard distance from large animals like bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes. For animals like bears and wolves, the office suggests a 100 yard distance of separation.

This is the first bison goring incident recorded this year, with the last incident occurring on June 28, 2022.