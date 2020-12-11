Yellowstone announces new deputy superintendent

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 12/11/20

Yellowstone National Park is one of the largest operations in the National Park Service, employing 750 people with a budget exceeding $65 million. Starting early February, they will add one more to the ranks—Superintendent Cam Sholly announced on Dec. 10 the selection of Mike Tranel as the new deputy superintendent. Tranel has worked for the NPS for 35-years in Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area, Little Bighorn Battlefield and Devils Tower national monuments, and Fort Laramie National Historic Site. His wife, Mary Tidlow, also works for the service as an architect in the NPS Park Facilities Management Division, and their third and eldest daughter, who grew up in Denali National Park and Preserve, lives and works in Anchorage, Alaska. As deputy superintendent, Tranel’s position will essentially serve as the chief operating officer of the park.