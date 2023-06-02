Yellowstone: Drivers kill two black bears, park urges responsibility

EBS STAFF

As summer begins, a Yellowstone National Park press release urges visitors to protect wildlife by understanding the impact of their actions.

“In recent days, some actions by visitors have led to the endangerment of people and wildlife and resulted in the death of wildlife,” the release states. On May 31, a man from Hawaii pleaded guilty to disturbing a bison calf, which resulted in the calf’s death, and similar incidents have been reported recently.

“Approaching wild animals can drastically affect their well-being and, in some cases, their survival. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, on a road, or in a developed area, leave it alone and give it space,” the release states.

The release also urges drivers to reduce speed on park roads, driving below 55 mph on U.S. Highway 191, and 45 mph on other park roads.

On May 28 at about 5 p.m., an adult male black bear was killed by a vehicle on U.S. 191 near mile marker 14, north of the park’s west entrance.

Later that evening, a second adult male black bear was killed by a vehicle at mile marker 29.

In recent days, one elk and one bison were hit by separate vehicles, the release adds. No further information is available as all of these incidents remain under investigation.

“Use extra caution at night,” the release suggests. “Animal fur absorbs light, making them very difficult to see on roads at night, even while using bright headlights. The park will be significantly increasing speed enforcement on U.S. 191.”

In addition, during Memorial Day weekend, visitors placed an elk calf in their car while likely driving on U.S. Highway 191 in the park and brought the newborn to the West Yellowstone Police Department. The elk later ran off into the forest and its condition is unknown, according to the release.

That incident remains under investigation.